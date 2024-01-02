Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $10,582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 111.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,379. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

