Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $125,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 195,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.