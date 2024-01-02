James Hambro & Partners Has $306,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 612,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,327. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

