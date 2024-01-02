Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 924,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

