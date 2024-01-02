1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

TGT traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.