Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 436,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

