O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $948.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,071. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $960.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

