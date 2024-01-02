New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 45,595 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 94,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

