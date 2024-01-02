W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 2,259,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

