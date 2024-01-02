Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 211,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.