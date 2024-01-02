5,594 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 106,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 414,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

