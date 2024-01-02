Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $314.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,908,466 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,888,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00512699 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $372.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

