PotCoin Price Hits $0.0017 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $16.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00162077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

