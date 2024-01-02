SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $28,661.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.01 or 0.99989365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011405 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010317 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00198852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03067489 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,165.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

