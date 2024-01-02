Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Safe has a market capitalization of $38.95 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00131065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00024945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86699576 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

