CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.18

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $313,881.81 and approximately $6.18 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,142.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00162077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.20 or 0.00571972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00374720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00215503 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

