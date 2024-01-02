AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Position Cut by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020,205 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

AAON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 159,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,369. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

