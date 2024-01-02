Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Increased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,324.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

