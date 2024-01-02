WD Rutherford LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.