Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 10.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFEB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:UFEB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,113 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

