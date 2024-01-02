Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,429 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 252,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

