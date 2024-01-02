Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 226,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,424. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

