W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 10,891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 2,133,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

