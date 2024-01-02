W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 2,702 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 442,099 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

