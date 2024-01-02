Piper Sandler Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $705.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.38. 295,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.70 and its 200 day moving average is $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

