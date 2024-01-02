Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $582.38. 295,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.70 and a 200 day moving average of $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

