Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,475 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $46,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 922.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. 374,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,543. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.