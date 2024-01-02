Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,118,000.

SCZ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

