Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $394.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

