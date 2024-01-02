Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

