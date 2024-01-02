Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

