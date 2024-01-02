Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 300,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

