VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $1.21

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $90.88 million and approximately $12,150.35 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,135,119 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,130,915.43659551. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.213433 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,573.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

