Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 361,504 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.