Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 42,205 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,538,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 461,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 372,673 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 517,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

