Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,430,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

