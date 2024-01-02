Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

