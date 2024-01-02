Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 29,562 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 3,437,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

