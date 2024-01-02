Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 264,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 56,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

