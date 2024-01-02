Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Biogen were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.53. 304,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

