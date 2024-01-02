Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 429,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

