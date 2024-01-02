Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,322,000 after acquiring an additional 485,515 shares during the period.

QQQM stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. 1,048,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,930. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

