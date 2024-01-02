Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 923,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

