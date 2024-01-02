VeraBank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

