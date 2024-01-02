Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $180.73. The company had a trading volume of 430,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

