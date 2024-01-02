Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $123,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.15. 98,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

