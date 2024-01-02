Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Altria Group stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 5,663,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.