Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,188. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.