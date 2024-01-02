Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,188. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
