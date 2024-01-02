Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.22% of Watsco worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

WSO stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.72. 92,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.84. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $251.49 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

