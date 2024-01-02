Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Grows By 21.9%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLWT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 22,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,349. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

